Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Saika impress to give India consolation win at Wankhede

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Saika impress to give India consolation win at Wankhede

Young Indian spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque took three wickets each to bowl out England women on just 126 runs while bowling first. Smriti Mandhana ended her poor form with a brilliant knock to help India chase the target in 19 overs.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2023 22:10 IST
Shreyanka Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur vs England Women in
Image Source : PTI Shreyanka Patil and Harmanpreet Kaur vs England Women in 3rd T20I

Indian women's cricket team pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over England in the third T20I match in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10. Young spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque shone in a dead rubber to bowl out England on 126 runs and then a brilliant knock by star batter Smriti Mandhana helped India finish the series with a 1-2 loss.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Mahika Gaur

More to follow...

Related Stories
'WPL in one state' - Jay Shah provides major venue update for Women's Premier League 2024

'WPL in one state' - Jay Shah provides major venue update for Women's Premier League 2024

U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' hundred powers Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' hundred powers Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

Former West Indies captains among three players decline central contracts of CWI

Former West Indies captains among three players decline central contracts of CWI

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News