IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Saika impress to give India consolation win at Wankhede

Indian women's cricket team pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over England in the third T20I match in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10. Young spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque shone in a dead rubber to bowl out England on 126 runs and then a brilliant knock by star batter Smriti Mandhana helped India finish the series with a 1-2 loss.
India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque
England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Mahika Gaur
More to follow...