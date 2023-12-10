IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Saika impress to give India consolation win at Wankhede Young Indian spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque took three wickets each to bowl out England women on just 126 runs while bowling first. Smriti Mandhana ended her poor form with a brilliant knock to help India chase the target in 19 overs.