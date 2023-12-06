Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
  IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score: Renuka Singh strikes twice in first over, India take early control
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score: Renuka Singh strikes twice in first over, India take early control

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will be hosting a strong English side in the first game of the three-match series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. England have won 7 of their 9 T20I games in India and are favourites going into the series opener.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 19:09 IST
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score: Renuka Singh strikes twice in first over, India take early control

Indian women's cricket team will return to action for the first time since their Gold triumph in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou in September 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will host Heather Knight's England in the three-match T20I series starting today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Youngsters Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque have received their maiden international call-ups and will be looking for opportunities in this series. England will have their top-ranked all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt available after missing a few weeks due to injuries. 

Live updates :IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score Updates

  • Dec 06, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    OUT!!!

    Golden duck for Alice Capsey as Renuka bowls another superb slower one to give India another wicket. She is on a hat-trick now...

  • Dec 06, 2023 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    OUT!!!

    Sophia Dunkley suffers an unfortunate dismissal as the ball lands on stumps after bouncing off her arm in the first over.

  • Dec 06, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Match begin

    Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley to open an innings for England while pacer Renuka Singh to deliver the first over for India.

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Heather Knight: We would’ve bowled first too

    We would’ve bowled first too. We had a couple of days to acclimatize. We’re looking to build on the things we’ve done in the past year. We did really well in the English summer earlier, showed a lot of intent. Hoping for a big crowd today and hoping to do well.

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Harmanpreet: Our team is very confident in chasing

    We’re going to bowl first. We want to put pressure on their batters because it’s the first game, sometimes it’s very difficult to know what a good score. Also our team is very confident in chasing. Shreyanka and Saika are playing their first games today. We just want to continue playing good cricket at Mumbai.

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ENG Playing XI - Wyatt set for 150th T20I today

    The veteran opener Danni Wyatt is playing her 150th international T20 match today

    England Women Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND Playing XI - Shreyanka, Saika to debut

    Youngsters Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque are included in India's playing XI for the first time.

    India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    TOSS

    Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and elects to bowl first. 

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DRS available

    This will be the first women's international bilateral series in India with DRS (Decision Review System), a historic step in women's cricket today.

  • Dec 06, 2023 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs England head-to-head

    England women have won three of their last five T20I games against the Women in Blue, including the latest encounter in the World Cup 2023. England have also won 7 of 9 T20I games on Indian soil.

  • Dec 06, 2023 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

    England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

  • Dec 06, 2023 5:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India women's cricket team's first T20I clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today. The much-awaited game will kick off at 7:00 pm IST and the toss will take place a half hour before. Stay tuned for a timely score and update here...

