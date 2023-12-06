IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score: Renuka Singh strikes twice in first over, India take early control

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Score: Renuka Singh strikes twice in first over, India take early controlIndian women's cricket team will return to action for the first time since their Gold triumph in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou in September 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will host Heather Knight's England in the three-match T20I series starting today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Youngsters Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque have received their maiden international call-ups and will be looking for opportunities in this series. England will have their top-ranked all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt available after missing a few weeks due to injuries.