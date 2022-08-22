IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: India register clean sweep with Shubman Gill's heroics

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India

India clinched a series win by winning the 3rd match of the three-match ODI series on Monday. The men in blue won by 13 runs.

The final game of the series was heading India's way until Sikandar Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand off 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hope of winning against India.

However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over and the tables were turned in India's favour.

It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight.

Team Zimbabwe was bundled up at 276 in 49.3 overs.

Gill (130 off 97 balls), who reached a major career milestone more than three years after making his India debut, shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series.

Sean Williams (45 off 46) and Raza played some bold strokes early in the Zimbabwe chase.

Deepak Chahar once again impressed with the new ball while left-arm spinner Axar Patel got welcome wickets in the middle overs.

Though Zimbabwe kept losing wickets regularly, the seasoned Raza stood strong before completing his third hundred in the last six innings.

The crowd got more involved when Raza smashed Shardul Thakur for three fours in the 39th over that eventually yielded 20 runs.

The Indian bowlers were on the hunt for Raza and Evans wickets.

However, in the end, the hosts fell agonisingly short.

Full squads:

Zimbabwe team: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tanaka Chivanga, Wesley Madhevere

India team: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

