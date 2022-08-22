IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill smashes his maiden century in all formats

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill in action

In the 3rd ODI between India vs Zimbabwe, Shubman Gill registered his maiden ODI century across formats.

Shubman Gill continued his brilliant form in the final match of the three-match ODI series. He came out to bat at number three and scored the century off just 82 deliveries.

He scored 130 runs in the match in 97 balls, before falling prey to Brad Evans spell. He hammered 15 boundaries and 1 six in the innings.

In the first match of this series too, he had an unbeaten partnership of 192 runs with Shikhar Dhawan. In that match, he played an innings of 82 not out. Earlier, in the West Indies series, Gill's bat had scored 205 runs in three ODIs. In the 2nd ODI, he remained unbeaten on 98.

Gill made his debut for Team India in the same format in 2019. He has played 11 matches in Tests so far, and in his 9th One Day International, he scored his first international century.

Full squads:

Zimbabwe team: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tanaka Chivanga, Wesley Madhevere

India team: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sira

