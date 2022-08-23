IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Boys in blue bring the house down, Dhawan shares glimpses of celebration on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Team India celebrate after they win the ODI series against Zimbabwe by 3-0

IND vs ZIM: The Indian team is on a roll and has been putting up a dominant show wherever they travel. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, the Indian team has been on the road constantly, playing a different set of oppositions, in different formats and in different conditions. As of now, the blue brigade has played against South Africa, England, West Indies, and now Zimbabwe. The dominance of team India is such that they have now won 8 of their last 9 ODI. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India defeated England by a margin of 2-1. The men in blue then moved to the Caribbean islands where they defeated the mighty West Indies and inflicted a crushing series defeat of 3-0 under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The blue brigade then marched forward and under the leadership of KL Rahul, they clean-swept Zimbabwe by a margin of 3-0.

With all the senior members of team India resting, the young boys have been given loads of chances to make their mark on the international setup. To manage the workload of the senior players, especially the ones who play all three formats of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has a rotation policy in place which helps them to extend a handful of opportunities to youngsters who came through the ranks after performing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rumours are rife that in the long run, the Indian team will have separate teams for separate formats, and seeing the talent at disposal, this certainly seems possible.

As of now, the young Indian team is oozing with confidence and they have a hunger to do well on the highest level and make a name for themselves. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan have performed pretty well and the future of the Indian cricket team looks safe. India registered a thumping victory against Zimbabwe in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. Youngster Shubman Gill was awarded the player of the series for his splendid show in the final ODI of the series. Gill ended up scoring 130 runs which propelled India's score to 289 in their final outing of the Zimbabwe leg. India won the third and final ODI and shared some great moments in the locker room.

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan who is very active on the video-photo sharing app Instagram shared glimpses of celebration where the team can be celebrating in ecstasy. Team India now moves into the Asia Cup where they will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, 2022.

Indian Squad:

KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

