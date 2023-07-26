IND vs WI: 3 players who may not get a single game for India in three-match ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team management has some tough selection calls to make

Test matches are done and dusted and it's time for ODI cricket and some serious one at that given there is an ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled in the next two months' time. The Indian team has a lot to catch up on as far as the pace of ODI cricket currently and the line-up which will take on the world's best in the marquee event in some days from now. Injuries have hampered Team India in the last 12 months or so but given that there are a few backups at disposal, the Men in Blue will be keen to get desired results in the next few days to be ready for all kinds of possibilities.

The series marks a return for Sanju Samson and a few of them like Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad have retained their spots and with a few of the first-choice players, unavailable, some of them have a golden opportunity to stake a claim for a spot in the World Cup side. While a few people pick themselves, the team management will have some selection headaches to sort out before the first ODI.

Here's a look at three players, who might not get a chance in the playing XI even once in the three-match series:

Ishan Kishan: Sanju Samson has been made the first-choice wicketkeeper for a couple of reasons as he is not only seen as a backup of KL Rahul but also Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batter ahead of the World Cup given both are currently recovering from their respective injuries. Kishan might have edged Samson in a couple of areas (left-hander and a backup opener), however, Team India has to take care of the middle order especially with Suryakumar Yadav not giving the desired results. Hence, Kishan might have to wait for his chance a bit longer.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be leading the second-string Indian team in the Asian Games a couple of months from now, was picked in both Tests and ODIs for the current tour, however, with players in the top order picking themselves, he might be benched in the 50-over games as well.

Jaydev Unadkat: The veteran left-arm pacer has done really well in first-class and List-A in domestic cricket, however, he is yet to light up the international scene. Unadkat went wicketless in the Test series and even though he is the only left-arm pacer in the squad, the Indian team might do without him especially after Mukesh Kumar showed some great signs in the second Test. With Arshdeep Singh being part of the team just in the T20Is, Unadkat had the opportunity to make it count in the Test series but he failed to do it and that might impact his chances of getting picked in the ODIs.

