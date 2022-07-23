IND vs WI: India equals a peculiar Sri Lankan record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shikhar Dhawan becomes the seventh Indian captain for 2022

The Indian team is on an international match spree. The men in blue after the physically demanding IPL season that goes on for two months have played against South Africa, Ireland, and England. Currently, the Indian outfit is stationed in the Caribbean Islands and they are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is as a part of this tour. After this, the Indian team will head to Zimbabwe for 3 ODI series before they head to the UAE to compete in the Asia Cup. Post these matches India will host Australia and South Africa as a part of their preparatory plans before they finally head into the T20I World Cup.

The Indian bench strength has been something that has made many cricket experts all over the globe curious. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played every year, Indian cricket never feels the shortage of talent, players who can represent the country at the highest level. In 2021, almost 42 players represented the country across all formats and various series. While India was playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final under the leadership of Virat Kohli, another Indian team was stationed in Sri Lanka to play the ODI & T20I series under the supervision of left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan.

With COVID-19 wrecking havoc, the game of cricket now has a bio-bubble practice in place which can be mentally exhausting for any player. To address this issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has curated a rotation policy that allows Indian players to take breaks from the game and work towards their current form and fitness. As a result, India has now equaled a very strange Sri Lankan record when they played the first ODI match against West Indies on July 23, 2022. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan became the seventh captain to lead India in international matches played in 2022. Sri Lanka used seven captains in the year 2017.

The maximum number of captains that have been used in a calendar year is also seven.

Countries with the most number of captains in a calendar year

India in 2022: 7 captains

Sri Lanka in 2017: 7 captains

Zimbabwe in 2001: 6 captains

England in 2011: 6 captains

Australia in 2021: 6 captains

