IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs West Indies match? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

India is geared up to play the 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval ground in Port of Spain on 24th July, Sunday.

While the Shikhar Dhawan-led team will eye a series win, Nicholas Pooran's team will want to save the series bby emerging victorious in the upcoming game. India is leading by 1-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Men in blue have played eight matches to date in Port of Spain since 2011, out of which they have won seven while one match ended inconclusively.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of rain to interrupt the match in the beginning of the first innings. However, less signs of rain are expected towards the end of the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to decrease as the match progresses. It will be in the range of 77% to 54% during match hours. A higher percentage of cloud cover is expected throughout the match. The lowest cloud cover during match hours will be around 65% and it will be as high as 99%. The temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees celsius to 33 degrees celsius during the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather in the first innings.

What are squads of India and West Indies?

West Indies: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News