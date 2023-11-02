Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL: Indian bowlers script history with record-breaking six wickets in powerplay against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Indian bowlers script history with record-breaking six wickets in powerplay against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah gave India a sensational start with in-form Pathum Nissanka's wicket on the first ball of the innings. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami also contributed as India produced the best-ever figures in powerplay overs of the ODI game.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2023 20:24 IST
Jasprit Bumrah vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November
Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023

Records shattered as India registered a total of 357 runs against Sri Lanka in their latest World Cup 2023 game on Thursday, November 2. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer recorded brilliant fifties to help India score their fourth-highest total in the ODI World Cup history but the biggest impact came from the bowlers in the second innings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave India a sensational start with a wicket on the first ball of the innings. Bumrah became the first Indian cricketer to claim a wicket on the very first ball of the innings in the World Cup to script history.

Mohammed Siraj then carried the momentum with two more wickets in the second over and then the in-form Mohammed Shami shattered Sri Lanka's middle over. Indian pacers displayed their best-ever performance in ODIs to produce the best figures in the first ten overs of World Cup game ever.

Shami dismissed Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha on back-to-back deliveries in the tenth over to help India bag a huge milestone. Sri Lanka managed to put only 14 runs on the scoreboard in the first ten overs with six wickets down. This was the lowest score by any team in the powerplay overs of ODI innings in World Cup history. 

India became the first team to clinch six wickets in powerplay overs in ODI World Cup history and also registered the best figures to script a major milestone. 

Related Stories
World Cup 2023: India set new all-time ODI record after registering 357 runs against Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: India set new all-time ODI record after registering 357 runs against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian to achieve unique World Cup milestone

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian to achieve unique World Cup milestone

WATCH | Mohammed Siraj picks up three wickets without conceding a run against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

WATCH | Mohammed Siraj picks up three wickets without conceding a run against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Best bowling figures by team in ODI World Cup history:

  1. 14/6 by India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2023
  2. 31/5 by West Indies against UAE in Napier in 2015
  3. 22/4 by New Zealand against Scotland in Dunedin in 2015
  4. 29/4 by South Africa against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011
  5. 30/4 by New Zealand against Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News