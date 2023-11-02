IND vs SL: Indian bowlers script history with record-breaking six wickets in powerplay against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023

Records shattered as India registered a total of 357 runs against Sri Lanka in their latest World Cup 2023 game on Thursday, November 2. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer recorded brilliant fifties to help India score their fourth-highest total in the ODI World Cup history but the biggest impact came from the bowlers in the second innings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave India a sensational start with a wicket on the first ball of the innings. Bumrah became the first Indian cricketer to claim a wicket on the very first ball of the innings in the World Cup to script history.

Mohammed Siraj then carried the momentum with two more wickets in the second over and then the in-form Mohammed Shami shattered Sri Lanka's middle over. Indian pacers displayed their best-ever performance in ODIs to produce the best figures in the first ten overs of World Cup game ever.

Shami dismissed Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha on back-to-back deliveries in the tenth over to help India bag a huge milestone. Sri Lanka managed to put only 14 runs on the scoreboard in the first ten overs with six wickets down. This was the lowest score by any team in the powerplay overs of ODI innings in World Cup history.

India became the first team to clinch six wickets in powerplay overs in ODI World Cup history and also registered the best figures to script a major milestone.

Best bowling figures by team in ODI World Cup history:

14/6 by India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2023 31/5 by West Indies against UAE in Napier in 2015 22/4 by New Zealand against Scotland in Dunedin in 2015 29/4 by South Africa against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011 30/4 by New Zealand against Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

