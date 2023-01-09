IND vs SL 1st ODI: Netizens hit out at BCCI after Jasprit Bumrah gets ruled out of three-match series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah against England in 2022

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's injury and the conjecture around it seems to grow more and more with every passing day. The Indian stalwart who was all set to join the Indian team in Guwahati is now ruled out of the three-match ODI series that will be played against Sri Lanka. Bumrah has had a long battle with his back stress fracture which has kept him away from international cricket for quite sometime now.

This is a pivotal year, as far as the Indian team is concerned. The ODI World Cup will be played in India later this year and the Indian team management will do their very best to field a fully fit eleven which elevates their chance of winning the coveted trophy for the third time. India have already completed their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and they won it by a margin of 2-1. With the One day International (ODI) World Cup in focus, senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return, but it is Jasprit Bumrah who will once again miss out on cricketing action.

The BCCI's press release reads:

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India's squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

