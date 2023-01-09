IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Team India need to sort 'THIS' problem if they want to win 2023 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in training nets

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Another year, another bilateral series victory. This has been team India's story for the past few years. The Indian team outsmart their oppositions in mostly all the bilateral series, but they falter on the grandest stage of them all, the ICC event knockout stages. Every series that they play is a preparation for the ICC events, but their performances don't stack up when it counts the most.

The Indian cricket team is currently in a season of changes. Hardik Pandya has been made the vice-captain of the Indian team and interestingly KL Rahul is still present in the team. Rahul used to be the vice-captain of the team, but owing to his dismal performances in recent times, Hardik Pandya has been assigned a new role and he will now be Rohit's wingman. Hardik Pandya is a very crucial member of the Indian cricket team and provides a great balance to the team. Hardik is equally good with the bat and the ball and he is also leading the team in the T20 format.

The problem with Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, irrespective of the qualities he has as a player is extremely injury prone. The Gujarat Titans skipper has had a longstanding battle with his back and missed many games in 2022. Surprisingly, Hardik doesn't have any backup in the Indian team and if he picks up an injury, it will be extremely difficult for the Indian team to replace him. Pandya is a fast-bowling all-rounder which puts him in a very elite class. Fast-bowling all-rounders are very rare as far as the game of cricket goes and this makes it even more important for the Indian cricket team to preserve him.

In 66 ODI matches that Pandya has played for India so far, he has scored 1386 runs and has taken 63 wickets. Hardik has a batting average of 33.8 and a bowling economy of 5.56. This makes Pandya one of the most crucial members of the Indian outfit. Even if India don't find an apt replacement for him, they will need to preserve him for the ODI World Cup which will be played later this year

