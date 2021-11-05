IND vs SCO T20 World Cup: If we play like this, nobody can beat us, says Ravindra Jadeja

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India spinner Ravindra Jadeja exults after taking a Scotland wicket during T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Friday.

Following his match-winning spell of 3/15 against Scotland, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said nobody can beat India if they give their 100 per cent on the field.

The Men in Blue gave themselves another chance of reaching the semi-finals after they thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in a low-scoring match that saw the minnows getting bowled out for 85.

"We were looking to play a good brand of cricket. Everybody knows that we had to win with a big margin for us to up our net run-rate, we were looking to play our best game and give our 100% on the field," he said. "Everybody's happy, one more game to go, hopefully, we play like this. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this, that is for sure."

Speaking of his individual performance, Jadeja said he enjoyed bowling on the surface as he got some turn.

"I was enjoying bowling on this track today. The odd ball was turning, I was enjoying it very much. The first one (Richie Berrington's wicket) was a special one, whenever you get a batsman out with a turning ball, that's always special," he said.