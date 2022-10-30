IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul is on Netizen's minds before India- South Africa clash | REACTIONS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul after his dismissal against Pakistan

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's men are ready and raring to go against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both these teams are undefeated in the ongoing tournament and they certainly wouldn't want to alter this when they face each other at the fabled Optus Stadium situated in Perth. From Group 2 India and South Africa are the top picks to qualify for the semi-finals. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Team India have put on a very dominant show in the ongoing World Cup, but their problem lies with the opening slot. Owing to the Kohli and Suryakumar show, India have been cruising smoothly in the tournament, but if Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul start firing, it will put India in a very commanding position. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma still managed to perform decently against the Netherlands, but as far as Rahul is considered, his problems just don't seem to end. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke at length about Rahul and also opened up on how the Indian team management is backing him up. India have the likes of Rishabh Pant at their disposal and Virat Kohli is also being considered as one of the backup openers but as of now, Rohit Sharma has decided to side with Rahul and will be hoping that he repays his belief.

In a surprise move, Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management decided to include Deepak Hooda and rest Axar Patel. The Delhi Capital player Axar had little or almost no impact in both matches and sensing the lethal bowling attack that South Africa have, India decided to include one extra batsman as their contingency plan if things go haywire and the batting crumble. KL Rahul's selection got the Netizens excited. Some of them criticized the decision while others decided for the match to start before commenting on Rahul.

