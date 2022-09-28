Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
IND vs SA LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Shikhar Dhawan for most runs in a calendar year for India in T20Is

Most T20 Runs: Suryakumar Yadav has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's record for most T20I runs in a calendar after he scored 8 runs against South Africa on Wednesday

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2022 21:26 IST
Suryakumar Yadav has officially broken Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs in a calendar year for India after he surpassed the Delhi batter's tally of 689 runs from 2016 in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. With back-to-back sixes in the seventh over saw him break the record.

More to Follow...

Most Runs in a Calendar year for India 

Year Name Runs
2012 Virat Kohli 471
2013 Yuvraj Singh 77
2014 Virat Kohli 385
2015 Rohit Sharma 128
2016 Virat Kohli 641
2017 Virat Kohli 299
2018 Shikhar Dhawan 689
2019 Virat Kohli 466
2020 KL Rahul 404
2021 Rohit Sharma 424
2022 Suryakumar Yadav 690*

