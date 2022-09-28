IND vs SA LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Shikhar Dhawan for most runs in a calendar year for India in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has officially broken Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs in a calendar year for India after he surpassed the Delhi batter's tally of 689 runs from 2016 in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. With back-to-back sixes in the seventh over saw him break the record.
More to Follow...
Most Runs in a Calendar year for India
|Year
|Name
|Runs
|2012
|Virat Kohli
|471
|2013
|Yuvraj Singh
|77
|2014
|Virat Kohli
|385
|2015
|Rohit Sharma
|128
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|641
|2017
|Virat Kohli
|299
|2018
|Shikhar Dhawan
|689
|2019
|Virat Kohli
|466
|2020
|KL Rahul
|404
|2021
|Rohit Sharma
|424
|2022
|Suryakumar Yadav
|690*