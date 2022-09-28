Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Shikhar Dhawan for most runs in a calendar year for India in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has officially broken Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs in a calendar year for India after he surpassed the Delhi batter's tally of 689 runs from 2016 in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. With back-to-back sixes in the seventh over saw him break the record.

Most Runs in a Calendar year for India

Year Name Runs 2012 Virat Kohli 471 2013 Yuvraj Singh 77 2014 Virat Kohli 385 2015 Rohit Sharma 128 2016 Virat Kohli 641 2017 Virat Kohli 299 2018 Shikhar Dhawan 689 2019 Virat Kohli 466 2020 KL Rahul 404 2021 Rohit Sharma 424 2022 Suryakumar Yadav 690*

