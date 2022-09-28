Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA 1st T20: Sanju Samson hoarding goes trending in Trivandrum despite local boy's absence in T20 series

Highlights Samson is part of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa

The 27-year-old is reported to serve as vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa

Samson's India A won 3-0 against New Zealand in unofficial ODI series

Local boy Sanju Samson went trending in the first T20I between India and South Africa despite his absence from the Indian team for the Wednesday encounter. Samson who hails from Kerala is not part of the Indian team for the South Africa T20I series but his hoarding has gone viral. A special hoarding with the text 'Sanju Samson Fans Kerala' was put near the Greenfield International Stadium that went viral.

Samson, 27, who is not part of the Indian team for the T20I series and recently guided India A team to a whitewash win over New Zealand A, and fans were quickly into it after he went missing. Matter of fact Samson plays his domestic cricket for Kerala and knows the surroundings of Greenfield International Stadium.

Suryakumar shows Samson's picture

The Indian team Monday (September 26) arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, while on the bus star India batter Suryakumar Yadav showed a picture of Samson to the fans. Banners and posters of the Indian star were seen while they arrived for the training session, highlighting the popularity of Samson in Kerala. Ravichandran Ashwin also posted an Instagram story on the Kerala star.

Samson is expected to be deputy in South Africa ODI series

Reports on Tuesday have suggested that Sanju Samson could serve as deputy to Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. He is likely to get rewarded for his leadership skills against New Zealand as they clinched the unofficial ODI series 3-0.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper also guided the IPL franchise to the final of the 2022 showpiece which again highlights his leadership ability. Samson is unfortunate to have missed out on the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, but he has all the tools in his arsenal to become a top man in the coming days.

The selectors are likely to announce the Indian squad for the ODI series against the Proteas on Wednesday.

