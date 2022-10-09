IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed makes debut for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shahbaz Ahmed makes debut

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is all set to make his debut for India after the 27-year-old was handed his debutant cap ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa. The Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan confirmed it when he walked out for the toss.

The Indian team will play against South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi and will look to settle scores with the Proteas. However, the Indian team has made two changes for the match. One among them is RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. The 27-year-old will don the Indian colours for the first time. "Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj and Ravi Bishnoi are out," Dhawan said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa's Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Latest Cricket News