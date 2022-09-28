IND vs SA, 1st T20I: From Pitch report to records, here are details about venue of India vs South Africa match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pitch Report

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other in the 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. With the series on the line and an eye on the T20 World Cup, both teams would like to iron out any flaws in their respective line-ups.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue of the first T20I - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Greenfield International Stadium was established in the year 2015 and has a capacity of 55000.

Statistics

Total T20I matches played: 2 (India vs New Zealand, 2017 and India vs West Indies, 2019)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Highest total recorded: 170/7 by IND against WI

Highest total chased: 170 by WI against IND

The venue has witnessed just two T20 international matches till now. Out of which, the match against New Zealand was reduced to eight overs. Out of the two matches played the team batting first and bowling first, have won one match each.

All in all, the pitch offers good value for stroke players while also rewarding bowlers, spinners in particular for tight lines and lengths.

South Africa and India last played a T20I series against each other in June 2022. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

South Africa won the first T20I by seven wickets and the second T20I by four wickets. On the other hand, India won the third T20I by 48 runs and the fourth T20I by 82 runs. The fifth and final T20I was washed out due to rain.

Squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

