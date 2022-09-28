IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Weather report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

The first match of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Wednesday. The game will begin at 7:00 PM and will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The next two games will be played on October 2 in Guwahati and on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series on beginning on 6th October.

After the series, the men in blue and the Proteas will leave for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. Both the teams will want to clinch the series to strengthen their morale before the World Cup.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, rain is expected to interrupt the match. It is expected to drizzle during the match hours with more than 50% cloud cover throughout the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 78% to 83%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 57% to 81% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 27 degrees celsius at the beginning of the match and it is expected to be 26 degrees celsius towards the end of the game.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

