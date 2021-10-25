IND vs PAK: Sehwag extends support to Shami after fierce online abuse

Monday, October 25, 2021
     
Shami was the most expensive bowler for India in the match against Pakistan, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 16:19 IST
Former opener Virender Sehwag on Monday extended his support to India pacer Mohammad Shami who was subjected to a fierce online attack after the country's cricket team lost to Pakistan for the first time in World Cup history.

India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday. Shami was the most expensive bowler for India on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," tweeted former India opener Sehwag.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years.

The trollers on social media linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.

