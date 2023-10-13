ODI World Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: What happened when India and Pakistan met last time in 2019 WC?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan players

ODI World Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: The world gears up for the biggest cricket rivalry - India vs Pakistan as the two arch-rivals are set to take on each other at the grandest stage of them all. The two teams will be up against each other in the World Cup 2023 at the biggest cricket ground (in terms of capacity) in the world - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the Men in Blue have history behind them, the Men in Green would be looking to get one victory under their belt too.

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Rohit Sharma's India registered wins over Australia and Afghanistan, whereas the Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Netherlands and Sri Lanka to stay in the top four of the points table. As they clash against each other for the 8th time in ODI World Cup history, let's take a look at what happened when these two met the last time in an ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav starred for India

The last time these two met each other, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav were on song. The Indian opener had already scored on hundred before this game in the tournament and he notched up another one when he punished the opposition bowlers. Sharma scored 140 runs off just 113 balls as his inning included 14 fours and 3 sixes overall. As he was looking to go bigger, Hasan Ali got rid of him in the 39th over. Kohli also contributed well and his 77 off 65 balls helped India reach 336/5.

Coming into the chase, India made a strong start with Vijay Shankar removing Imam-ul-Haq. However, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman started the rebuilding process and looked to stage an upset before Kuldeep Yadav's magic ball cleaned up Babar for 48. The left-arm chinaman then got rid of the half-centurion Fakhar for 62 in his next over and Pakistan were 3 down for 126. This saw the Men in Green's major downfall and they lost two more in three runs to Hardik Pandya.

Imad Wasim looked to bring down the margin of defeat but all he could manage was a 47-run stand with Shadab Khan. The 1992 champions were restricted to 212 and India won by 89 runs. The loss also hampered Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals and they finished 5th in the points table at the end of the league stage.

