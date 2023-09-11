IND vs PAK Colombo Weather live reserve day updates: Will rain win in India vs Pakistan clash?

Hello and welcome everyone. It's a rarity that you wake up to see India vs Pakistan matches on two back-to-back days. A clash which is touted as the biggest in World cricket will unfold again today as rain spoiled the proceedings on the originally scheduled day of the contest. The match has the added privilege of having a reserve day, which allows another chance to have a winner in this great rivalry. But how's the weather on the reserve day of the clash? Stick around as I, Varun Malik, bring you all the latest weather updates of Colombo.