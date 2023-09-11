Monday, September 11, 2023
     
IND vs PAK Colombo Weather live reserve day updates: Will rain win in India vs Pakistan clash?

IND vs PAK Colombo Weather live updates: The India vs Pakistan clash has now moved into the reserve day with the Men in Blue being two down at the end of the original scheduled day of the match. India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 8:53 IST
IND vs PAK Reserve day weather updates
IND vs PAK Reserve day updates

IND vs PAK Colombo Weather live updates: After rain interrupted the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the match now moves into the reserve day - Saturday, September 11. Only 24.1 overs were bowled on the originally scheduled day of the match as India scored 147/2 with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being unbeaten. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored their respective fifties but sent India into some trouble when they both departed quickly. The Men in Blue will look to resume the proceedings on a positive note against the Babar Azam-led side. The India vs Pakistan clash is the only one apart from the final to have a reserve day. Follow for all the latest weather updates.

 

Live updates :ND vs PAK reserve day Colombo Weather updates

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What happened on September 10?

    Let's recap a bit. The original day of the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash ended with 24.1 overs being bowled. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are unbeaten but the weather did not allow any more game after rain came down around 5 PM. Great efforts were being made to resume the game but even as the rain stopped, the wet patches haunted. The groundstaff left no stone unturned to dry those wet patches but then rain returned and the day was called off.

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Fans looking sad already

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Forecast for the day

    There were 94% chances of rain coming down right now but it goes down from 9 AM onwards. Ohh no, it goes up to 74% when the match is scheduled to begin.

    India Tv - Colombo Weather 8 AM

    Image Source : SCREENGRABColombo Weather 8 AM

  • Sep 11, 2023 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Visuals of drizzling in Colombo

    Oops, I know you don't want it, but it is what it is. It is drizzling in Colombo

     

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's raining

    Ohh, it's not a good update to start with guys but it is a rainy morning in Colombo. Latest visuals for you

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs PAK again

    Hello and welcome everyone. It's a rarity that you wake up to see India vs Pakistan matches on two back-to-back days. A clash which is touted as the biggest in World cricket will unfold again today as rain spoiled the proceedings on the originally scheduled day of the contest. The match has the added privilege of having a reserve day, which allows another chance to have a winner in this great rivalry. But how's the weather on the reserve day of the clash? Stick around as I, Varun Malik, bring you all the latest weather updates of Colombo.

