Virat Kohli targets twin records at happy hunting R Premadasa, can equal Sachin Tendulkar's massive feat

Star India batter Virat Kohli sits on the door of creating a few milestones in the game against Pakistan. Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best ODI batters, enjoys batting at Sri Lanka's R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The venue will host the mega clash between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday afternoon. Kohli would be itching to go strong against the arch-rivals after a quiet outing in India's Asia Cup opener.

The 34-year-old star was dismissed by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi when he bowled a good length delivery outside the off-stump, which Kohli seemingly wanted to dab. But the ball deflected off the inside part of the bat and Kohli was dismissed for 4.

Kohli can equal Sachin Tendulkar

The modern-day great Kohli can equal the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with a hundred against Pakistan as he will become the joint-highest ton-maker at R Premadasa Stadium. Kohli enjoys batting at the Colombo-based venue and has three tons in just 8 matches at the ground. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya have registered the most centuries as the duo have four tons in the Sri Lanka capital.

Kohli can surpass MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid

Meanwhile, Kohli can surpass icons like MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin in terms of runs scored at R Premadasa if he manages to score a hundred. The 34-year-old has 519 runs in 8 matches at an average of 103.80. Meanwhile, Dhoni, Dravid and Azharuddin have 568, 600 and 616 runs at the venue, respectively. This will see him break into the top five in the list of Indians with the most runs in Colombo.

