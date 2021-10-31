IND vs NZ Live Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Who will win toss, Kohli or Williamson?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India skipper Virat Kohli will hope the coin lands in his favour as winning the toss has become a crucial factor in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The India-New Zealand encounter in Dubai will get underway in just a few hours from now. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will walk down to the center for the toss at 7 PM. The action will kick off at 7:30 PM where both the contenders would be eyeing for a win to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

The fate of both the teams- India and New Zealand is exactly the same in the tournament. For both the nations, this game is their second fixture and the two are coming after a defeat from the same rival - Pakistan.

India vs New Zealand Toss head to head in previous World Cup editions

ICC T20 World Cup 2007: India won the toss, elected to field first; New Zealand won the match by 10 runs

ICC T20 World Cup 2016: New Zealand won the toss, elected to bat first; New Zealand won by 47 runs

Probable XI

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun CV, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

When and Where to watch-

At what time does India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 31 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.