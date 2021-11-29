IND vs NZ: Williamson hails Jamieson, Southee as 'outstanding' bowlers

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) with teammate Tim Southee

Highlights Williamson praised the fact that Southee and Jamieson bowled unbelievable long spells

The NZ skipper said they are eager to adapt themselves to the playing conditions of Mumbai

Williamson acknowledged that India are a very strong side to beat

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson acknowledged that it was a terrific game and praised their pace battery- Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee for outstanding performance.

The opening Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur concluded in a draw courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's resolute and Ajaz Patel's supporting knock in the final session on Day 5. The duo's resilience denied India a win who were needed just one wicket for the victory.

"It has been touch and go around this time throughout the game. Terrific game overall. All three results were still at play. We showed a lot of heart to bat through the day. Some fantastic experiences for Rachin, Ajaz and Somerville," said Williamson in the post-match presentation.

Southee scalped a total of eight wickets including a fifer while Jamieson claimed a total of six wickets for the Kiwis. "It was also nice to have a crowd here to see this game. The two fast bowlers that did play were outstanding. Bowling long overs was an unbelievable effort," added Williamson.

The Kiwis skipper acknowledged that India are a very strong side to beat and sideways mentioned that they are eager to adapt themselves to the playing conditions of Mumbai- the venue for the second Test match.

"We know this Indian side is a very strong one. The experience overall in this game was good to have. There are things to touch on. Getting the overs under the belt was good to have. We have to prepare for a different kind of pitch in Mumbai," he said.