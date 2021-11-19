IND vs NZ Second T20I Toss Live Updates India vs New Zealand Toss 2nd T20I: Will Rohit Sharma win toss?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee

Highlights India won the first game by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead in three match series

India's Suryakumar Yadav played match winning knock of 62 runs in 1st T20I

With the ball R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were impressive in 1st T20I

After claiming a thrilling win in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand under the new captain Rohit Sharma and new coach Rahul Dravid, Team India will aim to seal the series in the second T20I here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. In the first T20I, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were impressive with the ball while skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav were too good with the bat for Blackcaps bowlers. For New Zealand, the form of Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill will be crucial going forward into the series.

Head to head

New Zealand - 9

India - 9

Matches played in India

New Zealand - 3

India - 3

Matches Played in New Zealand

India - 6

New Zealand -4

Toss - Head to head

2007 World Cup - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I -New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 5 wickets

New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - No toss - Match abandoned without a ball bowled

New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I- India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 1 run

2016 World Cup - New Zealand, elected to bat first - New Zealand won by 47 runs

New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 53 runs

New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs

New Zealand tour of India 3rd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 80 runs

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 4 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India, elected to field first - India won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to bat first - India won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I- New Zealand, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

India tour of New 4th T20I- New Zealand, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

India tour of New Zealand 5th T20I - India, elected to bat first - India won by 7 runs

2021 World Cup - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets

New Zealand tour of India 2021 - India, elected to field first - India won by 5 wickets

Probable Playing XI

India Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Squads

India Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne