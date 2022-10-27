IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: Not too happy with my knock - Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

In their second T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Team India defeated the Netherlands by a huge margin of 56 runs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma expressed that he was "not too happy" about his knock in the game.

In the match, Rohit smashed 53 runs including four boundaries and three maximums in his 39-ball innings. India posted 179/2 and then limited the Netherlands to 123/9.

India had scored 32 in the powerplay after losing opener KL Rahul, but Rohit and Kohli added 73 runs off 56 runs.

"Not too happy with my fifty," said Rohit, who was dropped by Tim Pringle in the fifth over.

"But what's important is getting runs - doesn't matter if they are good-looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up," Rohit said.

In the game, Rohit also equalled Dilshan's record for most matches played in T20 World Cups. It was his third T20 fifty in 2022 and the innings helped set the platform as Virat Kohli (62) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) lifted the team to a good total.

"I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bothering about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near-perfect win," he added.

"Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards admitted the stand between Kohli and Surya was the difference between the two sides.

"We came here to win and put on a good performance, but against these sorts of sides you have to be on the money or they make you pay. The way those two batters played in the end and took them to 180, it was always going to be tricky," he said.

India are set to face South Africa in their next match on Sunday in Perth.

