IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Pitch report & Weather forecast - Here's all you need to know

IND vs IRE , Pitch Report & weather Forecast

India will lock horns with Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at The Village, Dublin. The match is scheduled to start at 9 PM IST. The Hardik Pandya-led team has never lost a match against Ireland and will want to continue the streak.

Here are details on the weather forecast and the pitch report:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a high possibility of rain to play spoilsport in the match hours. Especially at the beginning of the match and after 11 PM IST.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity in Dublin is predicted to increase as the match progresses. It will range from 75% to 81% during match hours. A cloud cover of 70% is expected throughout the game. The temperature is predicted to be from 14 degrees celsius to 12 degrees celsius from 9 PM to 1 AM

What is the pitch like?

The pitch is mostly neutral. The match can be high-scoring if batters give themselves time to settle down. The pitch can be favourable to pacers.

How many T20 Internationals are played on the ground?

15 T20Is are played on the ground so far, of which teams batting first have won 6 times and teams batting second have won 9 times.

What is the first innings average score at the ground?

159 runs

What is the second innings average score at the ground?

140 runs

What is the highest total chased on the ground?

194/6

What is the lowest total defended on the ground?

129/8

Full squads

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.