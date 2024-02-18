R Ashwin to rejoin Indian team in Rajkot for ongoing 3rd Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : AP R Ashwin will return to the Indian team for the third Test in Rajkot

In a heartening news for Team India and its fans, senior off-spinner R Ashwin will rejoin the side on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. Ashwin had left the Indian team after the end of the second day's play owing to a family emergency. Ashwin's return means, all's good in the family, which is the best part of this. The BCCI confirmed on Sunday, February 18 that Ashwin was temporarily absent but will be back for the rest of the match.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match," the BCCI confirmed in a statement.

Ashwin's return means warning bells for England ringing even louder, who are already 350 runs behind in the Test match with Shubman Gill nearing yet another Test century. Kuldeep Yadav hinted at Ashwin's return in an interview with the host broadcaster before the start of the play on Day 4 before the BCCI's confirmation.

Ashwin, who dismissed Zak Crawley in the first innings to get to the landmark of 500 wickets, will return to bowling immediately as the penalty for the absence from the field is not likely to apply for the off-spinner as per "other wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury" playing conditions rule.

Owing to Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav's sensational spell on the third day of the Test match, India were able to bounce back in the game and didn't feel Ashwin's absence as much as anticipated. England were bundled out for 319 after they were in ascendency at 207/2 at the start of the third day's play.