IND vs ENG live: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test for free on TV, online in India?

IND vs ENG: The Indian cricket team will be hosting England in the highly-anticipated five-match Test series starting at Hyderbad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, January 25. India will be without their star batter Virat Kohli for the first three matches due to personal reasons with uncapped Rajat Patidar coming in as his replacement.

The hosts enter this series after a 1-1 draw against South Africa while England last played red-ball cricket during the 2023 Ashes. Rohit Sharma-led India are currently ranked second in the ICC Test team standings and placed in the second position in the ICC WTC 2023-25 table.

Ben Stokes England have already announced their playing XI with the 24-year-old left-arm spinner Tom Hartley set to make his debut. England have picked only one pacer for the Hyderabad Test with speedster Mark Wood getting a nod ahead of veteran James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

India are also expected to heavily rely on their spin with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja looking to dominate from Day 1. KS Bharat is reportedly tipped and expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of KL Rahul and uncapped youngster Dhruv Jurel but it will be interesting to see who will start in Kohli's position tomorrow.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs England 1st Test match begin?

India vs England's first Test match is scheduled to kick off on January 25 (Thursday) and the match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where India vs England 1st Test match will be played?

India vs England's first Test match will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Where to watch India vs England 1st Test match on TV?

The India vs England first Test match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

Where to watch the live stream of India vs England 1st Test match for free?

Indian fans can enjoy free live streaming of the India vs England Test match on the JioCinema application and website.

IND vs ENG Squads

India Test Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar (Virat Kohli's replacement)

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach