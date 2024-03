IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England bat first after winning the toss; India hand debut cap to Padikkal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 Live

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England bat first after winning the toss; India hand debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: 100 Test matches is no mean feat. Since R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to become 77th and 78th players respectively to achieve the landmark on Thursday, March 7 in Dharamsala, it may look like it might not be that difficult feat to achieve as well. However, playing 100 Test matches is a result of a player's longevity, his ability to stay consistent and relevant for those many years and games in the toughest format and the sacrifices that come with, all of it - personal, professional and the ones that their family makes. This backdrop has added much-needed context and meaning to what might be considered a dead rubber in a five-match Test series between India and England that has already been sealed 3-1 by the hosts. However, with the World Test Championship points on offer, no match is a dead-rubber and both teams would want to win - India to win 4-1 and England to end a series 3-2 and become only the second team after Alastair Cook's side in more than a decade to win two Test matches in India in the same series. Follow all the live updates of the fifth IND vs ENG Test-

