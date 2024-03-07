IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England bat first after winning the toss; India hand debut cap to Padikkal

India head coach Rahul Dravid presented R Ashwin with a special cap in his 100th appearance while giving a speech with his daughters and wife Prithi Narayanan present to mark his huge achievement.
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the final Test in Dharamsala saying that the pitch looked good and wanted to put runs on the board. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also wanted to bat first given small boundaries, good pitch and the ball flies at the HPCA Stadium given the altitude. England have the early advantage.
R Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test, along with England's Jonny Bairstow. However, there was something special that Ashwin had to do before the game, present a debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal, who came into the side in place of Rajat Patidar.
India have already sealed the series with a game in hand and they would aim to win 4-1 and for England to end a series 3-2 will be a nice incentive and become only the second team after Alastair Cook's side in more than a decade to win two Test matches in India in the same series.
India will be taking on England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala in the ongoing five-match series. Welcome to our live coverage of the clash from the picturesque HPCA Stadium.
