IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England bat first after winning the toss; India hand debut cap to Padikkal

India vs England 5th Test Live: India take on England for one final time in the ongoing five-match Test series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala starting Thursday, March 7. The series finale will mark the 100th Test for R Ashwin and England's Jonny Bairstow and India aim to win 4-1.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 9:25 IST
India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 Live

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England bat first after winning the toss; India hand debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: 100 Test matches is no mean feat. Since R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to become 77th and 78th players respectively to achieve the landmark on Thursday, March 7 in Dharamsala, it may look like it might not be that difficult feat to achieve as well. However, playing 100 Test matches is a result of a player's longevity, his ability to stay consistent and relevant for those many years and games in the toughest format and the sacrifices that come with, all of it - personal, professional and the ones that their family makes. This backdrop has added much-needed context and meaning to what might be considered a dead rubber in a five-match Test series between India and England that has already been sealed 3-1 by the hosts. However, with the World Test Championship points on offer, no match is a dead-rubber and both teams would want to win - India to win 4-1 and England to end a series 3-2 and become only the second team after Alastair Cook's side in more than a decade to win two Test matches in India in the same series. Follow all the live updates of the fifth IND vs ENG Test-

Match Scorecard

Live updates :India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 07, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Cap presentation for R Ashwin

    India head coach Rahul Dravid presented R Ashwin with a special cap in his 100th appearance while giving a speech with his daughters and wife Prithi Narayanan present to mark his huge achievement. 

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England bring in Mark Wood

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Padikkal to debut, two changes for India

    India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: England win toss, opt to bat

    England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the final Test in Dharamsala saying that the pitch looked good and wanted to put runs on the board. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also wanted to bat first given small boundaries, good pitch and the ball flies at the HPCA Stadium given the altitude. England have the early advantage.

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Devdutt Padikkal gets his cap from Ashwin in his 100th Test

    R Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test, along with England's Jonny Bairstow. However, there was something special that Ashwin had to do before the game, present a debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal, who came into the side in place of Rajat Patidar.

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India 3-1 ahead, but will be eyeing a winning finish

    India have already sealed the series with a game in hand and they would aim to win 4-1 and for England to end a series 3-2 will be a nice incentive and become only the second team after Alastair Cook's side in more than a decade to win two Test matches in India in the same series.

  • Mar 07, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India vs England, final Test in Dharamsala - perfect finale?

    India will be taking on England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala in the ongoing five-match series. Welcome to our live coverage of the clash from the picturesque HPCA Stadium. 

