IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Kuldeep, Bumrah bring up 50-run stand as lead goes past 260 for India

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: India took ascendency in the fifth and final Test match against England with a 255-run lead at the stumps on the second day with Kuldeep Yadav still going great guns. 20-30 more runs with the bat and India will look to finish the game on Day 3 itself.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 9:36 IST
India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 Live

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: Team India finds itself in pole position to seal the fifth and final Test match and the series against England at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Day 3 itself. The hosts have already taken a 255-run lead and still have two wickets in hand with the first-innings hero Kuldeep Yadav shining again, this time with the bat. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah have stitched an unbeaten partnership of 45 runs that has frustrated England to no limit, especially when the visitors made a short comeback taking three Indian wickets in quick succession. However, Kuldeep and Bumrah have poured cold water over England's aspirations of bowling out India cheaply after they lost both set batters, Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan. Can India finish the game today only or do England have one final shot remaining in them? Follow all the live updates from the third day of the fifth Test-

Match Scorecard

Live updates :India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

  • Mar 09, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    How long these two can keep England bowlers out?

  • Mar 09, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Kuldeep Yadav continues to star

    After a fourth five-wicket haul in Tests in the first innings, Kuldeep showed incredible maturity to keep the English bowlers out of the game and bat well alongside Bumrah.

  • Mar 09, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can England take the remaining wickets early?

    At 428/8, England would have hoped to see the end of the Indian innings rather soon. However, it wasn't the case as Kuldeep Yadav and Jaasprit Bumrah have frustrated the visitors with an unbeaten stand of 45 runs.

  • Mar 09, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India vs England Test series might well be onto its final day

    India are 255 runs ahead with two wickets still intact and a few more runs, this could well end on Day 3 itself. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the fifth and final Test between India and England from Dharamsala's picturesque HPCA Stadium.

