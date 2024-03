Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England 5th Test, Day 3 Live

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Kuldeep, Bumrah bring up 50-run stand as lead goes past 260 for India

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: Team India finds itself in pole position to seal the fifth and final Test match and the series against England at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Day 3 itself. The hosts have already taken a 255-run lead and still have two wickets in hand with the first-innings hero Kuldeep Yadav shining again, this time with the bat. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah have stitched an unbeaten partnership of 45 runs that has frustrated England to no limit, especially when the visitors made a short comeback taking three Indian wickets in quick succession. However, Kuldeep and Bumrah have poured cold water over England's aspirations of bowling out India cheaply after they lost both set batters, Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan. Can India finish the game today only or do England have one final shot remaining in them? Follow all the live updates from the third day of the fifth Test-

