IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Kuldeep, Bumrah bring up 50-run stand as lead goes past 260 for India

After a fourth five-wicket haul in Tests in the first innings, Kuldeep showed incredible maturity to keep the English bowlers out of the game and bat well alongside Bumrah.
At 428/8, England would have hoped to see the end of the Indian innings rather soon. However, it wasn't the case as Kuldeep Yadav and Jaasprit Bumrah have frustrated the visitors with an unbeaten stand of 45 runs.
India are 255 runs ahead with two wickets still intact and a few more runs, this could well end on Day 3 itself. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the fifth and final Test between India and England from Dharamsala's picturesque HPCA Stadium.
