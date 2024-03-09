Live now IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Kuldeep, Bumrah bring up 50-run stand as lead goes past 260 for India India vs England 5th Test Live Updates: India took ascendency in the fifth and final Test match against England with a 255-run lead at the stumps on the second day with Kuldeep Yadav still going great guns. 20-30 more runs with the bat and India will look to finish the game on Day 3 itself.