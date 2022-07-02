IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja's blade shines bright; Twitter showers praise on him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@FIRSTPOSTSPORTS) Jadeja smashes ton

For a long time, people have questioned Ravindra Jadeja's ability to deliver with the bat, but little less did anyone know that the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) batsman is a lot more than just a left-armed finger spinner. Ravindra Jadeja's batting revival with the bat began when India was taking on the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC World Cup final. With half of the team inside the dressing room, Jadeja came out with his flashy blade and took India almost home. Since then the Jamnagar-based batsman has never looked back.

Plagued by injury concerns, Jadeja missed the T20I series against South Africa and he was straightaway sent to the United Kingdom for India's English tour. The one-off Test match between India and England which is being played at Edgbaston is part of the Test series that India played in the United Kingdon last year. Due to a severe COVID outbreak in England, the Test match was postponed and is being played this year ahead of the T20I and ODI series.

Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first and his bowlers delivered straightaway. The likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Matty Potts left India reeling on 98-5. Jadeja walked in with the flamboyant Rishabh Pant on the other side. With Pant smacking the red cherry all over the ground, Jadeja was determined to hold on to one end and he remained not out with 83 runs off 163 deliveries. Both Pant and Jadeja stitched together a partnership of 222 runs and rescued India's ship from sinking.

Jadeja went on to score a stunning century which helped India to go past 400. This is how Twitter reacted to Jadeja's brilliance:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah