IND vs ENG 4th Test | You have to premeditate reverse-flicks: Pant on his audacious shot against Anderson

A seventh-wicket century stand between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar put India on top as the hosts ended the second day in a commanding position against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While Pant notched up his maiden Test century at home, Sundar hit an unbeaten fifty as India reached 294/7 on Day 2.

Known for playing fearless brand of cricket, Pant hit James Anderson for a reverse sweep over slips. After starting his innings in a cautious manner, the southpaw took the English bowlers to the cleaners to bring up his third hundred in the longest format.

Pant took 82 balls to reach his first fifty runs before he accelerated his innings to hit the next 50 in just 33 balls. Pant's heroics also earned him a standing ovation from the Ahmedabad crowd at the venue.

Reacting to his audacious reverse sweep against someone like Anderson, Pant said that one has to premeditate reverse-flicks and see if luck follows.

"You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy," said Pant at the end of the day's play.

Pant also said that his initial plan was to build a partnership with Rohit Sharma. However, after Rohit's departure, Pant found a perfect company in Sundar as the two added a crucial 113-run stand.

"The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind.

"I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game. The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that," he said