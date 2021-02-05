IND vs ENG 1st Test | Virat Kohli's 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards Joe Root wins hearts

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Virat Kohli and Joe Root

India skipper Virat Kohli won hearts by his gesture towards England captain Joe Root in the last few minutes of Day 1 of the first Test on Friday. Kohli rushed to his England counterpart when he went down on the floor with a cramp.

After hitting a six off Ravi Ashwin's delivery in the 87th over, Root was on the ground with pain. Before the physio's arrival, Kohli helped the England skipper by stretching his right leg.

"#SpiritOfCricket at its very best," wrote BCCI while sharing the video of the incident.

Root and Dom Sibley stitched a 200-run stand to put England in a commanding position on the opening day. While Root remained unbeaten on 128, Sibley got dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 90th over.

The umpires called stumps with the fall of that wicket. Root finished with third consecutive Test century. He had scored 186 and 228 in England's last two Tests against Sri Lanka. Root also received special cap by star all-rounder and teammate Ben Stokes prior to the start of the Test.

Earlier, England, after opting to bat, scored 67 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning session. Openers Rory Burns and Sibley put up 63 runs for the first wicket before the former threw his wicket while playing a reverse sweep off Ravi Ashwin's delivery. Daniel Lawrence, who came in next to bat, registered a duck as he became Jasprit Bumrah's first Test scalp in India. Riding on the Root-Sibley duo's stand, England finished on 263/3 on Day 1.