IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Bangladesh Live streaming details

ZIM vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team is all set to have a crack against Bangladesh in their crucial fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2022. After suffering a defeat against South Africa, the men in blue will be eager to down the Bangla tigers and consolidate their claim for the semifinal. Meanwhile, Bangladesh also have a chance to qualify for the final four but it will be a task to beat the mighty Indians. Before the action unfolds, here are all the details on the live streaming of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The match will be played on 2nd November, Wednesday.

What is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will India vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream India vs Bangladesh match online?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Latest Cricket News