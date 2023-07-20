Harmanpreet Kaur makes presenter realise his mistake with 'mic-drop moment' after making huge blunder - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur corrected the presenter after his big blunder

The Indian women's team stormed back into the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh with a strong performance in the second game to win by 108 runs and level the series. Having lost the first game, the visitors needed to put in a strong performance with both bat and ball and Jemimah Rodrigues it seemed was up to the task as she single-handedly ensured that Bangladesh were never in the game. Jemimah scored 86 runs with the bat, playing at No. 5 and then took four wickets with the ball, completely dismantling the Bangladesh line-up.

However, it was not just cricket that the Indian team made a comeback, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ensured that with the words too the visitors remained on top. During the post-match presentation, the presenter made a huge blunder calling Harmanpreet, Jemimah after the interview with the skipper was over.

The skipper, however, made sure that the presenter realised his mistake then and there by correcting him in a 'mic drop moment'. The presenter ended the interview by saying, "Thank you very much Jemimah, Congratulations." The skipper waited for him to finish before quickly saying, "Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank You" and walked off. The presenter then said, "Harmanpreet, beg your pardon."

The video has gone viral on the internet as the viewers, former cricketers and fans slammed the presenter for not knowing the name of the Indian captain and not doing the homework before hosting the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

After winning the T20I series, the visitors were handed a colossal defeat in the first ODI and the Women in Blue needed to put in a strong performance to stay alive which they did. The series finale will be played in Dhaka on Saturday, July 22 and Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be hoping to end the tour on a high.

