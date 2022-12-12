IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jaydev Unadkat has an interesting reaction to his Test call up, here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@JUNADKAT) Jaydev Unadkat has been drafted into the Indian team

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Cricketing Gods have heard Jaydev Unadkat. He has been finally picked and might be in action when India play their series opener on December 14, 2022, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. His long wait for an Indian Test team call-up ended when the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee decided to rope him in for the upcoming Test series. The Saurashtra captain who recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) had been waiting in the ranks to represent India in the red ball format and now his time has finally come.

The Saurashtra captain who recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) had been waiting in the ranks to represent India in the red ball format and now his time has finally come. The Saurashtra skipper is expected to join the Indian squad in the next few days and he will certainly be hopeful of selection and taking the field for India in the upcoming Test match. Unadkat has come in as a replacement for Indian spearhead Mohammad Shami who had injured his shoulder and was ruled out of the ODI series. Shami later shifted to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but they've made it pretty clear that Shami will have to sit out for the entire Test series. Jaydev Unadkat reacted to his selection and posted a heartfelt tweet before he prepares himself to embrace the upcoming challenge.

Unadkat's tweet reads:

Okay, looks like its real! This one’s for all those who have kept believing & supporting me.. I am grateful #267

It is not only Shami, and his injury woes, the BCCI has made a couple of other changes to the Test team. Injured Rohit Sharma has been replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran who recently led the India A side to victory against Bangladesh A. The skipper of all formats Rohit Sharma had injured his thumb during the second ODI that was being played against Bangladesh. The BCCI has also named Saurabh Kumar as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement. Navdeep Saini has also been added to the Indian squad for the Test series.

