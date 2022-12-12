PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Joe Root registers massive record, becomes third player to achieve 'THIS' feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root registers yet another record

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: The ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan is proving to be one thrilling contest. Wherever and whenever England play these days, they make sure that a riveting contest is on the cards as they have completely altered their way of playing Test cricket. With Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum at the helm of English red-ball cricket, the world certainly is feeling the heat of 'Bazball'. Prior to this series, the English team management was pretty vocal about going for results and not for draws and they have proved every bit of it.

The English team were pretty dominant in the first Test match as they outplayed Pakistan with their aggressive style of play. The Rawalpindi pitch did come under serious scrutiny, but it was Stokes and his courageous declaration that caught the attention of the cricketing world. Come to the second match, Pakistan made sure that the prepared track was worthy of Test cricket and they are well on their course of registering a victory against Stokes' troops. England's Joe Root in particular will remember this match for a very long time. Joe Root has achieved a very rare feat and is just the third Test cricketer to do it. After claiming Faheem Ashraf's wicket, Joe Root has now become only the third player to have over 10,000 Test runs and 50 Test wickets.

Joe Root joins the elite list with the likes of Jacques Kallis and former World Cup-winning Australia Steve Waugh. As of now Root has 10629 Test runs and has claimed 50 Test wickets. Steve Waugh has 10927 runs and 92 wickets, whereas one of the greatest all-rounders of all time Jacques Kallis has scored 13289 Test runs and has taken 292 wickets. England are stationed in Pakistan to play a three-match Test series. As of now, England lead the series by 1-0 and Pakistan are fighting it out to stay alive and force matters into the series decider.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

