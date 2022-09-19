Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli in for big milestone, set to surpass Rahul Dravid's tally for most International runs

Highlights Virat needs 62 runs to go level with Rahul Dravid for most international runs

The Dlehi-born batter is third in the tally for most international runs for India

The former India captain is currently the seventh highest run scorer at international stage

The upcoming T20I series between India and Australia is all set to add another feather in Virat Kohli's impressive cap as the former India captain is set to surpass Rahul Dravid's tally of international runs. The former India captain is just 62 runs shy of the Indian coach's tally of international runs and will look to surpass that in the T20I series.

Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli and Rahul Dravid

Virat, 33, has the golden opportunity to surpass his current coach as the comparison tells the story of how efficient he has been. The Delhi-born batter currently resides on 24002 runs and is third in the list having amassed that tally in 468 international matches. This includes all the formats of the game.

Dravid also known as 'The Wall' was a master in the Test format. Dravid took 504 matches to reach the tally of 24064 which is more than Virat. When it comes to the average, Virat surpasses even the great Sachin Tendulkar as his tally reads 53.81 compared to the other big names. Sachin has an average of 48.52.

ALSO READ I IPL 2023: Shubman Gill set to stay at GT, says all tweets and reactions part of New Journey

When it comes to the international hundreds, Virat has already gone past Dravid and has 71 tons to his name. Tendulkar leads the chart with 100, while Dravid scored 48 tons in his playing career.

The 2011 World Cup winner is also currently the seventh-highest run scorer at the international level. He is bettered by the likes of Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis, while Tendulkar leads that chart as well.

Interestingly, combining all the stats in T20s, Virat has scored 10902 runs, which is 98 short of 11000 runs. Looking at his current form it could an easy task for Virat to surpass that tally in India vs Australia series which starts on Tuesday.

Latest Cricket News