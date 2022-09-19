Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL 2023: Shubman Gill set to stay at GT, says all tweets and reactions part of 'New Fashion Week Journey'

Shubman Gill is all set to stay at the Gujarat Titans (GT) after he addressed his fans on Instagram on Monday evening. The speculation surrounding Gill's exit from the team had come into the limelight ever since he tweeted about his future with the franchise.

On Monday, both Gill and GT shed light on the saga and said he will be part of the new fashion week for a reputed franchise. The Indian batter who has been in superb form for the country had twitted about a potential exit from the team.

Gill had a very productive Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2022 season as he scored 483 runs in the title-winning campaign. His tally was even more impressive with the best score of 96, while he also cracked in the four fifties at an average of 34.50 in the IPL. He was striking the ball at a strike rate in excess of 130 which showed how vital he was.

With him staying in the GT camp, the coaching staff can now plan for the future as they try to retain the IPL title. GT were one of the most consistent teams in the IPL 2022 and the combination they have at their disposal makes them even more dangerous. With Gill set to stay the likes of Hardik Pandya, and Rahul Tewatia will get the added boost.

Gill also recently shined for the national side as he scored a hundred against the West Indies. Currently, Gill has represented India in 11 Tests and nine ODIs while he is yet to make his debut for the T20I team. He has scored one hundred and three fifties in the ODI format and has an amazing average of 71.28.

With Gill set to stay, his fans will now be happy to see him retain the jersey and glitter the IPL stage once again in the 2023 edition.

