IND vs AUS Preview: Who has the edge as World's No1 team meets World Champions with T20 World Cup in sights?

The dust is yet to settle in the Indian camp after a disappointing Super Four exit in the Asia Cup as they take guards in Mohali to raise curtains for the three-match T20I series against Australia. With less than a month to go for the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia the hosts will be wary of the threat of the opposition and will look to add a cutting edge.

What to expect from Team India?

The Indian team faced an excruciating exit in the Asia Cup T20 after losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The opportunity will be perfect for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to test the depth of the squad for one final time.

KL Rahul should be India's first-choice opener despite Virat Kohli's form in the last match. The former India skipper scored a ton in his last T20I against Afgnhistahn. The bowling department will miss Mohammed Shami while Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will have the opportunity to showcase why they are part of the T20 World Cup contingent.

The talks surrounding Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant still linger as to who will get the nod, but the management will keep the decision for the final moment. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya should be guaranteed starters while Axar Patel and Yuzvendrta Chahal will have a tug-of-war for a place in the Playing XI.

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch

What to expect from visitors?

The Aussies will be aware of the danger that India possess, but they too will be without key players for the series. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis are all absent for the Aussies.

However, as the World champions, they still have plenty of firepower in their ranks. Tim David is set to make his debut for the Aussies after switching international alliances and will be a big threat alongside David Warner, Steve Smith, and Aaron Finch.

Full squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

