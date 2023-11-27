IND vs AUS Pitch Report: How will Barsapara Cricket Stadium's surface in Guwahati play in 3rd T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : ASSAM CRICKET ASSOCIATION Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Indian cricket team will seek a series win when they clash against Australia in the third T20I match at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 28. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side recorded an easy 44-run win in the second game with an impressive all-round performance to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at home.

Australia recorded a dominant win against India in their only T20I match played at this venue in 2017. But India recorded 237 runs against South Africa in the last T20I match played here and fans can witness another run-fest in the upcoming match on Tuesday.

The hosts are expected to feature the same team and will not look to tinker with a winning combination. But with a series at stake, Australia are likely to field a strong playing eleven with a possible inclusion of Cricket World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium offer a batting-friendly surface for white-ball cricket. The pitch is expected to offer very little help for the bowlers and a dew factor will come in during the second innings. India famously scored 237 runs against South Africa in the last T20I game played here in 2022 but the Men in Blue also recorded the lowest total of 118 runs against Australia in 2017.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Records and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 149

Average second innings score: 138

Highest total scored: 237/3 by India vs South Africa (In the last game here)

Highest score chased: 122/2 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 118/10 by India vs Australia

Lowest total defended: 119/6 by England Women vs India Women

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

