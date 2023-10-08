IND vs AUS: Jarvo is back! English pitch invader makes appearance in World Cup match; Virat Kohli escorts him

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pitch invader Jarvo being escorted by Virat Kohli during India-Australia match

Look who's back! Jarvo aka Daniel Jarvis, the infamous English YouTuber and part-time pitch invader made his first appearance in a game outside the UK. Jarvo, who invaded the pitch during the England-India Test series in 2021 not once or twice but three times, came to the ground in the India-Australia World Cup match in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. It was surprising to see photos of him on the ground despite massive security and cage-like iron panels in all of Indian grounds.

In the picture that has gone viral, one of India's support staff members and Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli are seen escorting him out of the ground. Surprisingly no video of him has emerged so far. Jarvo was wearing the Indian jersey with No. 69 written on his back.

Jarvo made his very first appearance in the Lord's Test between England and India where he was posing as an India player in front of the officials. In the next Test match in Leeds, he came out batting at Number 4 for India, in place of Virat Kohli before the former India captain walked out after he was escorted by the security.

In the fourth Test at the Oval, Jarvo returned while wearing the India jersey and bowled as a pacer while colliding into Jonny Bairstow before the officials dragged him out again. If that wasn't enough, he made an appearance in Real Madrid's Champions League match last year.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh after choosing to bat in Chennai. The Indian team will hope to restrict Australia to a chasable score as batting second might get difficult in Chennai because of the slow nature of the surface, which was visible from skipper Rohit Sharma's body language after the hosts lost the toss.

