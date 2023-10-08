Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
IND vs AUS: India repeat humiliating World Cup feat after 40 years, suffer shocking collapse in Chennai

After restricting Australia to 199 runs, India lost their first three wickets - Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on ducks to suffer an embarrassing collapse. India previously lost both openers on duck 40 years ago during the 1983 World Cup in England.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2023 20:12 IST
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli vs Australia in Chennai on Oct 8, 2023

India suffered a shocking collapse when they started chasing a 200-run target against Australia in their opening ICC World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. India lost their first three wickets with just two runs on the scorecard and none scored a run to concede an embarrassing record in the World Cup history. 

Indian bowlers produced an impressive performance to restrict five-time champions to just 199 runs at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. But the Indian top order struggled for a good start against Australia's famous pace attack. Mitchell Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan on a golden duck in the first over and then Josh Hazlewood stunned the home crowd with two wickets in the following over. 

This was the only second time India lost both openers without opening an account. India last suffered this unwanted feat during the 1983 World Cup during the group stage game against Zimbabwe. India had famously lost their first five wickets on 17 runs against Zimbabwe but went on to win the game after captain Kapil Dev's memorable 175* off 138 balls knock in Tunbridge Wells.

India had lost both of their openers Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth on ducks and now repeat the same feat after 40 overs. India also lost Shreyas without scoring and were down for three wickets with just two runs on the scoreboard. This was India's lowest score at the fall of the third wicket in their ODI history to concede another unwanted record in their opening World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

