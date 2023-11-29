Glenn Maxwell breaks world record, becomes first batter in T20I history to achieve massive feat

Follow us on Image Source : AP Glenn Maxwell smashed a record-equalling fourth T20I century against India in Guwahati

Even a dream would not have been as good as what Glenn Maxwell experienced in reality in the last few days. A double hundred in a run-chase in a World Cup match under pressure while cramping, a World Cup trophy and now a record-equalling T20I century - Maxwell couldn't have wished for more as he signed off from India helping Australia stay alive in the five-match T20 series which the hosts were leading 2-0 before Tuesday.

Maxwell smashed his fourth T20I century as he remained unbeaten on 104 off 48 to help Australia record the highest-ever successful chase by a team in the format against India (225/5). While he has now the same number of centuries as Indian captain Rohit Sharma, he is now the first batsman to score three T20I centuries while chasing. Maxwell was tied on two tons while chasing with the likes of KL Rahul, Babar Azam and the UAE's Muhammad Waseem and is now at the top of the list.

Most centuries in T20Is while chasing

3 - Glenn Maxwell

2 - KL Rahul, Muhammad Waseem, Babar Azam

1 - Richard Levi, Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Mark Chapman

When Maxwell came in to bat with three wickets down, the required rate was nearing 12 and he began in the fashion he knows, go bang bang. The Indian bowlers, especially the spinners kept taking wickets from the other. He and Stoinis took the scorecard forward before Bishnoi got the latter and Tim David in the same over and Maxwell got even more aggressive. The bowler didn't matter for Maxwell as he just kept smashing fours and sixes to keep his team in the hunt.

However, some poor death bowling and wicketkeeping from Ishan Kishan meant India gave away 43 runs in the last two overs and Maxwell not only completed his century but also took his side to a thrilling win. India lead the series 2-1 with the last two matches to be played on December 1 and 3.

