IND vs AUS Dream11 T20 World Cup team prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming

Team India will return to action in T20Is when the side takes on England in the 2021 T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai. The game, even though an unofficial one, will mark India's return to coloured clothing after July when the side took on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and T20I series away.

India are chasing their second T20 World Cup title and are boosted by the return of talismanic former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the dressing room in a mentorship role.

As the side gears up for the T20 World Cup with the second of the warm-up games on October 20, let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions:

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant

Ishan Kishan continued from where he left in the IPL 2021 with a dominant 46-ball 70 against England in the last warm-up game. Rishabh Pant is looking comfortable as well when he stayed till the end to ensure victory for India.

Batsman KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Given the current forms of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, it's a no brainer to drop them from the line-up. Rohit Sharma didn't bat in the last game but is expected to open in today's game. However, given his current run of form, we were sceptic of giving him a spot in the line-up. Steve Smith's form was a concern as well but the top-order batter fired a 34 against New Zealand in the last game.

Captain Kohli and his deputy Rohit, meanwhile, had inconsistent outings in the second leg of the IPL and might avoid taking a rest for the warm-up game against the English side.

All-Rounders Glen Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja and Marcus Stoinis

Glen Maxwell's form has made him talk of the town and is crucial to Australia's title aspirations. Ravindra Jadeja has been in fine form as well with both bat and the ball, making him a must pick. Marcus Stoinis showed glimpses of return to form with the bat in the last warm-up game but didn't bowl in the last match.

Bowlers Mohammed Shami, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

Shami picked three wickets in the last game and so did Richardson; making them direct pick for the Dream11. Adam Zampa proved crucial as well with two wickets.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up game India vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.