Follow us on Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) India vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

India vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs AUS Warm-Up Match Online

Team India will gear up for the 2021 T20 World Cup with their second warm-up match against Australia on Wednesday. Their preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start, India would look to finalise their batting order for the tournament proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game at ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Virat Kohli 's last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri.

As pointed out by Kohli before the warm-up game against England on Monday, India's top three is already settled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and the skipper coming in at the crucial no.3 position.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch India vs Australia Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch IND vs AUS Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IND vs AUS match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch IND vs AUS Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch IND vs AUS on Hotstar and Star Sports.

India vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs AUS Warm-Up Match Online

At what time does India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 20 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.