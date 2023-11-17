After breaking MS Dhoni's record, KL Rahul eyes history for India as wicketkeeper in World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul has effected 16 dismissals in World Cup and is second on the list behind Quinton de Kock

KL Rahul, who sustained an injury in the IPL, was facing the race against time to be fit for Asia Cup and the World Cup. Rahul not only got match-fit in time but also continued from where he left off in ODI cricket, smashing a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and then even led the side in the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup and the rest is history.

Rahul was always the perfect fit in the middle-order for the ODI team but him donning the gloves not only provided the balance to the side, but also an option to play an extra batter at No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer, whose performance has been off the charts in the tournament and still have a Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav at No. 6.

Apart from a few errors here and there, Rahul has been solid behind the stumps to both spinners and pacers and has even gotten the best fielding medal by the Indian fielding coach T Dilip a couple of times having taken a few blinders while diving to his either side.

Now, Rahul finds himself at the cusp of achieving and breaking the Indian record in the World Cup ahead of the final. Rahul is currently the second-best keeper in the tournament with 16 dismissals behind only Quinton de Kock, who has effected 20 dismissals. Rahul broke MS Dhoni's feat of 15 dismissals in a single World Cup edition (2015) and is now on the verge of scripting the Indian record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of the tournament.

Currently, he is tied with the other Rahul, the current head coach of the Indian team, Dravid, who effected 16 dismissals in the 2003 World Cup and one more will take him ahead of the former Indian batter. Overall, Adam Gilchrist holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition (21 in the 2003 edition). Rahul needs six catches (or stumpings or both combined) to breach the feat.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in World Cup 2023

20 - Quinton de Kock (19 catches, 1 stumping)

16 - KL Rahul (15 catches, 1 stumping)

15 - Scott Edwards (13 catches, 2 stumpings)

11 - Jos Buttler (9 catches, 1 stumpings)

11 - Josh Inglis (9 catches, 2 stumpings)

Most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single World Cup

16 - Rahul Dravid (15 catches, 1 stumping in 2003)

16 - KL Rahul (15 catches, 1 stumping in 2023)

15 - MS Dhoni (15 catches in 2015)

