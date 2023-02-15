IND vs AUS 2nd Test: PM Modi has special message for Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of his 100th Test | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@CHETESHWAR_PUJARA) Cheteshwar Pujara meets PM Modi

IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma and co., the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have their sights set on the WTC 2023 final that will be played in June this year at the Oval. The Indian team is hosting Pat Cummins-led Australia in a four-match Test series and as of now, they lead the series by 1-0. India dished out an embarrassing defeat for the Aussies in Nagpur and they are all set to start from scratch in the Delhi Test match that will be played from February 17, 2023, to February 21, 2023.

The Delhi Test match will be a huge landmark as far as Cheteshwar Pujara's career is concerned. The Indian Test stalwart will play his 100th Test match and will become the 13th Indian player to achieve this feat. Pujara will join this elite list which features names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag. Ahead of the second Test match, India's number 3 who is also referred to as 'The Whitewalker' by the Aussies met India's honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his better half Puja Pabari. The Indian stalwart shared the picture of his meeting with the PM on his official social media handles.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tweet

Cheteshwar Pujara and Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a beautiful love story and the Aussies have always had a tough competitor in Pujara. The Indian batting stalwart who is widely known for his impeccable technique and cool temperament will want to make this Test a special one. Interestingly Pujara played his first Test against Australia on October 9, 2010, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. To this date, Pujara has played 99 Test matches for India and has scored 7021 runs at an average of 44.16. The right-handed batter has 19 centuries, 3 double hundreds, and 34 fifties to his name.

