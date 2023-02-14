Shah Rukh Khan is in awe of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's 'PATHAAN' moves, has special request

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shah Rukh Khan lavishes praise on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a rockstar, not only on the field but even when he is away from it. The Indian skipper has dominated world cricket for a very long time now and things do not seem to change anytime soon. Virat goes by the name 'King Kohli' and interestingly this time around, he has caught the attention of another King, Shah Rukh Khan, also known as 'King Khan' and the 'Badshah of Bollywood'. Just like Virat dominates the cricket field, Shah Rukh dictates his terms at the Box Office and his recent release 'Pathaan' has been a testament to it.

In the 1st Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match, Virat Kohli was spotted grooving to the title track of 'PATHAAN' alongside his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja. Virat was joined on the sidelines by teammates Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami. Just when the Indian team was all set to take the field, the song started to play and Virat started to groove. The moment was captured on camera and an SRK fan asked Shah Rukh to react to it while he was conducting an #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh's reply is absolutely gold.

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on Virat Kohli

It is safe to say that both Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's careers have followed a similar path if the last few years are considered. Shah Rukh Khan was on a four-year-long break after his film 'ZERO' tanked at the Box Office. Similarly, Virat Kohli had a century drought of over 3 years and he was struggling to get back in form. By the end of 2022, Virat found his lost mojo back and SRK hit the bull's eye with his recent release 'PATHAAN' in January 2023. The title track of 'Pathaan' had become a rage and it couldn't escape Virat Kohli's attention. India are 1-0 in the four-match Test series against Australia and are gearing up for the second Test match that is scheduled to be played in Delhi from February 17, 2023, to February 21, 2023

Latest Cricket News